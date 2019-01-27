Sarfraz Ahmed gets four-match suspension over racist remark

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan's skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been suspended by the ICC for four international matches under the cricket governing body's anti-racism code.



The statement by ICC revealed that the player had breached the anti-racism code by the cricket body for making comments at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

“Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin." states the code.

Moreover, Sarfaraz will also have to undertake an education programme to grasp the awareness about the offence he committed.

Regarding the incident, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson stated: “The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Sarfaraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction.”

Sarfraz was caught on stump mics passing an offensive taunt to Andile during the 37th over of South Africa’s chase in the second ODI on Tuesday, saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” which translates to, "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"



The ICC match referee had summoned the Pakistani skipper and questioned him over the matter.

On Friday before the third ODI, Sarfraz extended an apology to South African cricketer in person, after his racial comment landed him in trouble.

Earlier on Jan 23, he had issued a statement on social media accepting his mistake and sought pardon from the cricket fans.

Pakistan, who are currently playing a five-match one-day series in South Africa, will play three Twenty20 matches in Cape Town next month.

The country is ranked number one in Twenty20 internationals and have won nine consecutive matches, as well as a world record 17 out of the 19 T20Is they played last year.

On Saturday, Pakistan recalled fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the 15-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The 26-year-old left-armer was left out of the limited-over and Test squads after a poor showing in last year's Asia Cup, but was brought back into both for the ongoing tour of South Africa.