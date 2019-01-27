Kangana is rude all the time: Manikarnika co-director reveals

With Kangana Ranaut pulling her debut directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi out of ample controversies prior to its release, it looks the like the battles are still chasing the star, as co-director of the film Krish has come forth with some startling revelations.



In an interview with SpotBoye, Krish stepped forth alleging that he has received only 30 percent of the fee with some aspects of the film that he feels lacked substance., as well as the Bollywood diva’s on-set behavior.

“After few days, she said, this girl is overpowering, that girl is overpowering. Then she came up with yeh change karna hai, wohchange karna hai [We have to change this, we have to change that].”

“And then, she suddenly rose to say that Sonu's character should be killed at the interval point. This was completely against history. Sonu was playing an important antagonist, he had a beautiful arc in the story and we had shot with him beautifully for 35 days, Sadashiv (Sonu's character) would have died in the film but just little before Laxmibai's death.”, he added.

Moreover, Krish shed light on the Queen actor’s behavior on set with the crew members stating: “Kangana is rude all the time.”

“I felt very bad when I read in the papers Kangana saying that 'Sonu couldn't take orders from a female director'. That was annoying and bad. It never happened. What she said was untrue. I don't blame Sonu for quitting,” he said adding that “she wanted everything to herself.”