Bollywood star Raza Murad pays tribute to Roohi Bano

The late veteran Pakistani actor Roohi Bano left a mark on not just her fans in the country but enchanted audiences across borders as well including some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry.



In a footage circulating on social media, Bollywood’s acclaimed actor Raza Murad can be seen expressing his sorrow over the passing of the Pakistani star

In the video the Padmaavat actor was seen paying accolades to Bano for her immense contributions to Pakistani television.

Moreover, the Bajirao Mastani star goes on to name the plays by the late actor that he watched owing to her prominent name attached to them: “I have watched innumerable dramas but I used to watch Roohi Bano’s plays only because of her name. Long Play, Kaanch Ka Pull, Zard Gulaab, Killa Kahani, Hiarat Qadah and her last drama Aik Aur Aurat.”

“This is undoubtedly a national tragedy. We have lost a great actor who can never be replaced,” he added further.

Bano, who had been in Turkey since December 2018, breathed her last on January 25 at the age of 67.