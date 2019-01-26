Who’s behind Sarfraz- Phehlukwayo rapprochement?

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was forgiven by South Africa’s allrounder CE Andile Lucky Phehlukwayo for his on-field racist taunt during the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday.

South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis also accepted Sarfraz’s apology and said that his team had also forgiven him.

Sources disclosed that there were some people behind the rapprochement between the two sides.

Initially, it was Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan chief selector who made efforts to convince Phehlukwayo, his captain du Plessis and other South African players to accept Sarfraz's apology.

South African players Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir are believed to have played a vital role in arranging a meeting between Sarfraz and Phehlukwayo.

Sarfraz was caught on the broadcast stump mics making what seemed to be a racist comment towards Andile Phehlukwayo during the course of South Africa's tense chase at Kingsmead.

The Pakistan skipper was caught clearly on the stump mics saying, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj? (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?)"

A day after the incident, Sarfraz took to Twitter to issue a general apology, claiming that his comments were "not directed towards anyone in particular."

"When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments," du Plessis said. "I am sure he didn't mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be. This is not something that we take lightly as a team, but the fact that he apologised straight away means there is regret on his part.