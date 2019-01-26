Centurion Imam Ul Haq speaks strong words for critics

CENTURION: Pakistan’s opening batsman Imam Ul Haq smashed a magnificent hundred in the third One-day International (ODI) against South Africa at Centurion on Friday.

Imam, who scored fifth century in his 19th one-day international, resorted to strong words to get back at his critics who have criticised him since his selection in national team.



As he took the single which led him to his hundred he pointed to his mouth as his lips moved vigorously, then put a finger to his lips. His hundred went in vain as South Africa won a rain-hit match by 13 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method.



Asked about his gesture in an interview at the end of the innings, he laughed and said: "Everybody knows I am the nephew of the chief selector (Inzamam-ul-Haq) and that was a message to all the Pakistan media and all the Pakistan people who criticise me."



The left-handed Imam shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).



His innings enabled Imam to reach 1,000 runs in one-day internationals in 19 innings, second fewest in all one-day internationals only to his teammate, Fakhar Zaman, who achieved the feat in 18 innings.