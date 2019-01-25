‘Salman Khan is like my elder brother, most amazing human I have met’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has said that Indian superstar Salman Khan is like his elder brother.



Bobby Deol, who is planning to celebrate his 50th birthday with family, also said, “Salman Khan is the most amazing human I have met in the showbiz industry.”

He went on to say Race 3 co-starrer Salman Khan cares everyone around him.



When asked If Salman Khan will attend his 50th birthday, Deol said, “If he is free he will definitely come.”

Bobby Deol and Salman Khan recently co-starred in Race 3.