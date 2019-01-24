Saif Ali Khan concerned about Sara’s rapid popularity

With 2018 welcoming a number of fresh faces into Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has undeniably left all of them behind with the expansive and elaborate media coverage she has received with her star performances in her two hit films and her charming nature.



However, in spite of the 25-year-old Kedarnath starlet enjoying the limelight continually thrown on to her, her father Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan is not too happy regarding the sudden hype created around his daughter who he thinks is only ‘two films old’.

Expressing Saif’s apprehensions with the swift pace at which Sara has been garnering and taking over headlines, one of his close aides was reported to be saying: “She is just two films old and is already being written about extensively. Saif has expressed his concern to her and the rest is up to her. He isn’t the kind to put any pressure on his children.”

With Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Taimur Ali Khan also being a topic of ample news stories ever since his birth, it looks like Sara will be overtaking the two-year-old from being the most talked-about Khan sibling.