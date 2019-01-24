Karachi Kings Team 2019 for PSL 4

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.

Owned by Salman Iqbal, the team of Karachi Kings picked out the squad expansion today as left-arm spinner Umer Khan.

The complete list of players is as follows:

Batsmen:

Babar Azam

Colin Munro

Colin Ingram

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Rizwan

Awais Zia

Iftikhar Ahmad

Abrar Ahmed

Ben Dunk

Jaahid Ali





Bowlers:

Mohammad Amir

Usman Khan Shinwari

Aaron Summers

Usama Mir

Sohail Khan





All Rounders:

Imad Wasim Sikandar Raza

Ali Imran

Aamer Yamin

Liam Livingstone