Karachi Kings Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
Owned by Salman Iqbal, the team of Karachi Kings picked out the squad expansion today as left-arm spinner Umer Khan.
The complete list of players is as follows:
Batsmen:
Babar Azam
Colin Munro
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Mohammad Rizwan
Awais Zia
Iftikhar Ahmad
Abrar Ahmed
Ben Dunk
Jaahid Ali
Bowlers:
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan Shinwari
Aaron Summers
Usama Mir
Sohail Khan
All Rounders:
Imad Wasim Sikandar Raza
Ali Imran
Aamer Yamin
Liam Livingstone
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
Owned by Salman Iqbal, the team of Karachi Kings picked out the squad expansion today as left-arm spinner Umer Khan.
The complete list of players is as follows:
Batsmen:
Babar Azam
Colin Munro
Colin Ingram
Ravi Bopara
Mohammad Rizwan
Awais Zia
Iftikhar Ahmad
Abrar Ahmed
Ben Dunk
Jaahid Ali
Bowlers:
Mohammad Amir
Usman Khan Shinwari
Aaron Summers
Usama Mir
Sohail Khan
All Rounders:
Imad Wasim Sikandar Raza
Ali Imran
Aamer Yamin
Liam Livingstone