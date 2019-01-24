Islamabad United Team 2019 for PSL 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.
Leonine Global Sports owned Islamabad United not having picked their expansions yet, the list for now of the entire team is as follows:
Batsmen:
Luke Ronchi
Asif Ali
Ian Bell
Phillip Slat
Sahibzada Farhan
Cameron Delport
Rizwan Hussain
Bowlers:
Shadab Khan
Mohammad Sami
Rumman Raees
Samit Patel
Waqas Maqsood
Musa Khan
Zahir Khan
All Rounders:
Faheem Ashraf
Hussain Talat
Zafar Gohar
Nasir Nawaz
Amad Butt
Wayne Parnell
