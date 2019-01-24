Islamabad United Team 2019 for PSL 4

close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 24, 2019
Karachi Kings Team 2019 for PSL 4

Karachi Kings Team 2019 for PSL 4
Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 24, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Replacement Draft held here at the Gaddafi Stadium picked the 21st players and the replacements to complete the list of players for all teams.

Leonine Global Sports owned Islamabad United not having picked their expansions yet, the list for now of the entire team is as follows:

Batsmen:

Luke Ronchi

Asif Ali

Ian Bell

Phillip Slat

Sahibzada Farhan

Cameron Delport

Rizwan Hussain


Bowlers:

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Sami

Rumman Raees

Samit Patel

Waqas Maqsood

Musa Khan

Zahir Khan


All Rounders:

Faheem Ashraf

Hussain Talat

Zafar Gohar

Nasir Nawaz

Amad Butt

Wayne Parnell

