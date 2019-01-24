Govinda’s nephew found dead under mysterious circumstances

MUMBAI: Dead body of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda’s nephew Janwendra Ahuja was found under mysterious circumstances in his apartment Thursday morning.



Ahuja, 34, was a resident at Mumbai’s Yari Road Extension. His body has been sent by the police team for post mortem.

According to initial Indian media reports, the cause of death of Ahuja remains unclear.

As per the police, details about the dead body would further be revealed once the post mortem reports are out.

The deceased's family is, evidently, in complete shock at the sudden demise of the only son of Kirti Kumar. Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Ragini Khanna and other members of the family have reached Janwendra’s residence in Versova.

The final rites will be conducted late in the afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium.