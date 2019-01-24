Sara and Saif Ali Khan to star together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2: report

After breaking into the industry Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan swiftly took no time to climb the top with her stellar on-screen star performance that paved way for a number of opportunities to reach out to her.



According to the latest hearsay, the actor may be seen next alongside her father Saif Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s sequel to his blockbuster film Love Aaj Kal with the starlet playing her real-life father’s daughter behind the reel as well.

DNA India, citing a source revealed: “Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play an important role in the romcom, which will be a sequel to his own hit film with Imtiaz — Love Aaj Kal. This will be the first time that Saif will be sharing screen space with his daughter Sara. It’s not just a cameo but a full-fledged role. He will play the role of Sara’s father on screen as well.”

The source went on to add: “It was the obvious call he made, given that it is Love Aaj Kal 2 and the core idea of the plot remains the same. Like Rishi Kapoor in the original, Saif, too, will have a prominent part in Sara and Kartik’s relationship here.”

It was further revealed that presently the director is looking to lock in the dates with the superstar father-daughter duo after which the film will hit the floors.