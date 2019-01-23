Ranveer Singh's Simmba faces backlash for insensitive portrayal of rape

While Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’ has raked in remarkable figures at the box office making a staggering business of RS 236 crore, there is a section of critics that is upset with the movie’s representation of rape.



According to them, the makers of ‘Simmba’ have used the 2012 gang rape case for their own benefits. The critics have also objected to the approach with which Rohit Shetty, the director the film, dealt the subject of rape.

When Rohit Shetty was asked about his thoughts on the matter, he said he didn’t feel the need to use the subject of rape to make the film a hit as he has done that by delivering ten blocbusters in the past.

He added that he won't do such a pathetic thing to make his movie a hit. The director also said that the way rape has been dealt with in the film was his choice. He said that he believes that rapist should be killed without any deliberation.

On the other hand, when Ranveer Singh was asked about the same he said that he isn’t surprised by the criticism. He also requested to the people to not take it too seriously as the film is an entertainer.

Meanwhile, Rohit added that he might have to agree to the fact that some sections of the film are insensitive.

However, he believes that the majority of the audience, including both men and women, loved Simmba.

He also said many of his female friends, in fact, congratulated him for the film and liked the way he dealt with the subject of rape.