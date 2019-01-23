Sahiwal incident JIT report presented to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The report of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into Sahiwal incident has been presented to Prime Minister Imrn Khan, according to Geo News on Wednesday.

Quoting unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that premier was also informed about the measures taken by the Punjab government in the light of the JIT report during a meeting.

The sources said report holds JIT officers responsible for the killing of four people and declares a couple and their daughter innocent.

It said three officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been transferred and two suspended while those directly involved in the killings would be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought recommendations for police reforms and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The prime minister returned to Pakistan last night after a two-day visit to Qatar.

Before departing for Qatar, he had assured the people that exemplary punishment would be given to those found guilty.

He also promised to review the entire structure of Punjab police and start process of reforming the department.