Spotted: Anushka, Virat interact with a little fan in New Zealand

After India’s historic win against Australia in the ODI series, skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma jetted off to New Zealand.

While pictures of their vacation have gone viral, we stumbled across a cute photo where the adorable couple is seen interacting with a little fan.

The picture shows Virat talking to the young fan while Anushka watches over from a distance. Both of them can be spotted twinning in black. While Anushka donned a black and white striped dress, Virat wore black jeans along with a sweatshirt.

It seems like Virat and Anushka are having the time of their lives during their vacation in Australia.

The couple recently attended the Australian Open 2019 and were snapped together with Roger Federer.

On the work front, Anushka has had a great 2018 with films including the likes of Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.