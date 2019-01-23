Pakistan vs South Africa: 2nd ODI scoreboard

DURBAN: Scoreboard from the second one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday:

Andile Phehlukwayo guided South Africa to a series-levelling win in a second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Proteas were 80 for five in reply to Pakistan's 203. Hendrick 'Rassie' van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo put on an unbeaten 127 as South Africa won by five wickets with eight overs to spare.

Batting:



===========================================================

PAKISTAN

===========================================================

Imam-ul-Haq c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 5

Fakhar Zaman c Miller b Olivier 26

Babar Azam c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 12

Mohammad Hafeez c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 9

Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 21

Shadab Khan c Van der Dussen b Shamsi 18

Hussain Talat st Klaasen b Shamsi 2

Sarfraz Ahmed b Phehlukwayo 41

Faheem Ashraf lbw b Shamsi 0

Hasan Ali c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 59

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 1

-----------------------------------------------------------



Extras (lb2, w7) 9

-----------------------------------------------------------



Total (45.5 overs) 203

===========================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Imam), 2-37 (Azam), 3-58 (Hafeez), 4-58 (Zaman), 5-85 (Shadab), 6-92 (Talat), 7-107 (Malik), 8-112 (Ashraf), 9-202 (Sarfraz)

BOWLING:

===========================================================

SOUTH AFRICA

===========================================================

Rabada 9-1-35-2 (2w)

Paterson 8-1-37-0 (2w)

Olivier 9-0-51-1 (1w)

Phehlukwayo 9.5-2-22-4 (1w)

Shamsi 10-0-56-3 (1w)

===========================================================

BATTING:



===========================================================

SOUTH AFRICA

===========================================================

R. Hendricks c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 5

H. Amla b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8

H. van der Dussen not out 80

F. du Plessis c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8

D. Miller c Imam-ul-Haq b Shadab Khan 31

H. Klaasen b Shadab Khan 0

A. Phehlukwayo not out 69

-----------------------------------------------------------

Extras (lb2, w4) 6

-----------------------------------------------------------

Total (5 wkts, 42 overs) 207

===========================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Amla), 2-15 (Hendricks), 3-29 (Du Plessis), 4-80 (Miller), 5-80 (Klaasen)

Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Paterson, D. Olivier, T. Shamsi



BOWLING:



===========================================================

PAKISTAN

===========================================================

Faheem Ashraf 7-0-32-0

Shaheen Shah Afridi 9-0-44-3 (2w)

Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-36-0

Hasan Ali 8-0-31-0

Shadab Khan 10-0-46-2

Hussain Talat 2-0-16-0 (1w)

===========================================================

Match situation: South Africa won by five wickets



Series: The five-match series is level at 1-1

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Remaining matches:

January 25, Centurion

January 27, Johannesburg

January 30, Cape Town