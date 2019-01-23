Pakistan vs South Africa: 2nd ODI scoreboard

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DURBAN: Scoreboard from the second one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday:
Andile Phehlukwayo guided South Africa to a series-levelling win in a second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.
Proteas were 80 for five in reply to Pakistan's 203. Hendrick 'Rassie' van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo put on an unbeaten 127 as South Africa won by five wickets with eight overs to spare.
Batting:
===========================================================
PAKISTAN
===========================================================
Imam-ul-Haq c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 5
Fakhar Zaman c Miller b Olivier 26
Babar Azam c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 12
Mohammad Hafeez c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 9
Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 21
Shadab Khan c Van der Dussen b Shamsi 18
Hussain Talat st Klaasen b Shamsi 2
Sarfraz Ahmed b Phehlukwayo 41
Faheem Ashraf lbw b Shamsi 0
Hasan Ali c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 59
Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 1
-----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (lb2, w7) 9
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total (45.5 overs) 203
===========================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Imam), 2-37 (Azam), 3-58 (Hafeez), 4-58 (Zaman), 5-85 (Shadab), 6-92 (Talat), 7-107 (Malik), 8-112 (Ashraf), 9-202 (Sarfraz)
BOWLING:
===========================================================
SOUTH AFRICA
===========================================================
Rabada 9-1-35-2 (2w)
Paterson 8-1-37-0 (2w)
Olivier 9-0-51-1 (1w)
Phehlukwayo 9.5-2-22-4 (1w)
Shamsi 10-0-56-3 (1w)
===========================================================
BATTING:
===========================================================
SOUTH AFRICA
===========================================================
R. Hendricks c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 5
H. Amla b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8
H. van der Dussen not out 80
F. du Plessis c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8
D. Miller c Imam-ul-Haq b Shadab Khan 31
H. Klaasen b Shadab Khan 0
A. Phehlukwayo not out 69
-----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (lb2, w4) 6
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total (5 wkts, 42 overs) 207
===========================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Amla), 2-15 (Hendricks), 3-29 (Du Plessis), 4-80 (Miller), 5-80 (Klaasen)
Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Paterson, D. Olivier, T. Shamsi
BOWLING:
===========================================================
PAKISTAN
===========================================================
Faheem Ashraf 7-0-32-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 9-0-44-3 (2w)
Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-36-0
Hasan Ali 8-0-31-0
Shadab Khan 10-0-46-2
Hussain Talat 2-0-16-0 (1w)
===========================================================
Match situation: South Africa won by five wickets
Series: The five-match series is level at 1-1
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Remaining matches:
January 25, Centurion
January 27, Johannesburg
January 30, Cape Town
DURBAN: Scoreboard from the second one-day international between South Africa and Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday:
Andile Phehlukwayo guided South Africa to a series-levelling win in a second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.
Proteas were 80 for five in reply to Pakistan's 203. Hendrick 'Rassie' van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo put on an unbeaten 127 as South Africa won by five wickets with eight overs to spare.
Batting:
===========================================================
PAKISTAN
===========================================================
Imam-ul-Haq c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 5
Fakhar Zaman c Miller b Olivier 26
Babar Azam c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 12
Mohammad Hafeez c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 9
Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 21
Shadab Khan c Van der Dussen b Shamsi 18
Hussain Talat st Klaasen b Shamsi 2
Sarfraz Ahmed b Phehlukwayo 41
Faheem Ashraf lbw b Shamsi 0
Hasan Ali c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 59
Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 1
-----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (lb2, w7) 9
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total (45.5 overs) 203
===========================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Imam), 2-37 (Azam), 3-58 (Hafeez), 4-58 (Zaman), 5-85 (Shadab), 6-92 (Talat), 7-107 (Malik), 8-112 (Ashraf), 9-202 (Sarfraz)
BOWLING:
===========================================================
SOUTH AFRICA
===========================================================
Rabada 9-1-35-2 (2w)
Paterson 8-1-37-0 (2w)
Olivier 9-0-51-1 (1w)
Phehlukwayo 9.5-2-22-4 (1w)
Shamsi 10-0-56-3 (1w)
===========================================================
BATTING:
===========================================================
SOUTH AFRICA
===========================================================
R. Hendricks c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 5
H. Amla b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8
H. van der Dussen not out 80
F. du Plessis c Sarfraz Ahmed b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8
D. Miller c Imam-ul-Haq b Shadab Khan 31
H. Klaasen b Shadab Khan 0
A. Phehlukwayo not out 69
-----------------------------------------------------------
Extras (lb2, w4) 6
-----------------------------------------------------------
Total (5 wkts, 42 overs) 207
===========================================================
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Amla), 2-15 (Hendricks), 3-29 (Du Plessis), 4-80 (Miller), 5-80 (Klaasen)
Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Paterson, D. Olivier, T. Shamsi
BOWLING:
===========================================================
PAKISTAN
===========================================================
Faheem Ashraf 7-0-32-0
Shaheen Shah Afridi 9-0-44-3 (2w)
Mohammad Hafeez 6-0-36-0
Hasan Ali 8-0-31-0
Shadab Khan 10-0-46-2
Hussain Talat 2-0-16-0 (1w)
===========================================================
Match situation: South Africa won by five wickets
Series: The five-match series is level at 1-1
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Bongani Jele (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Remaining matches:
January 25, Centurion
January 27, Johannesburg
January 30, Cape Town