PM Imran Khan offers condolence to people of Afghanistan over terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday offered condolence to the people of Afghanistan at the loss of lives in terror attack in Maidan Wardak province on Monday.

"My condolences go to the people of Afghanistan at the great loss of life suffered in the condemnable act of terror in Maidan Wardak province on Monday; I pray that peace will return soon to our war-ravaged neighbour," he said in a tweet.

AFP adds:

At least 65 people were killed in a Taliban-claimed attack on an Afghan intelligence base, sources said Tuesday, in the latest high-casualty attack on beleaguered Afghan forces.

The new toll from Monday´s Taliban-claimed attack in central Wardak province is far higher than earlier figures of 12 dead, and comes after a day of confusion, with officials giving conflicting casualty numbers to media.

The attack, in which militants detonated a Humvee packed with explosives before gunmen arrived in a car and opened fire, targeted an intelligence training facility, officials said, meaning information remains difficult to verify.

"We took about 65 bodies out of the rubble yesterday," said Mohammad Sardar Bakhyari, deputy head of the Wardak provincial council.