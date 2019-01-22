Is something brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput?

It looks like Bollywood diva starlet Sara Ali Khan and her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput have something brewing between them as the two have reportedly been spotted together at a number of occasions.



According to an entertainment portal the two Kedarnath stars bonded well over the filming process of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial and have been in touch ever since.

Reports citing a source revealed that the 25-year-old star came back early from her Dehradun trip just so she could be there for Sushant as he turned 33 on Monday.

It was further revealed that the Simmba starlet dropped by his house at midnight with a surprise cake after which they went out for dinner with Sushant dropping Sara off at home later.