Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora's workout video will serve you major fitness inspiration

Sara Ali Khan was a chubby girl prior to her big Bollywood break where she shed those extra kilos by sticking to a strict diet plan that she recently revealed in an interview.

Apart from sticking to a proper diet regimen, the star kid also regularly works out rigorously at the gym along with Malaika Arora.

In a video shared by the actresses' pilates instructor Namrata Purohit of her ‘girls’ Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen working out together. The video was reposted later by Malaika on her Instagram account.

“'Back' with my strong #PilatesGirls. @saraalikhan95 @malaikaaroraofficial killing it and giving us some serious Monday motivation,” Namrata wrote alongside the video, which shows the two actors sweating it out with a routine that involves squats.

Sara and Malaika have remained gym buddies for a long time. They are often spotted together breaking a sweat at the gym.



Talking about her weight loss journey, Sara had earlier said, “It took me about a year-and-half to lose that weight. So, I completed the remaining two years of my graduation in a year so that I can return and start working early. I was always a chubby girl, but after going to the States, for the first two years, I put on a lot of weight and then last year, I burned all those kilos there itself.”