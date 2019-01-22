Katrina Kaif wants Virat Kohli to consider her for ICC World Cup

It looks like Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif knows how to rock not just a silver screen but can drop jaws with her hard-hitting skills on the cricket pitch also as she was recently spotted delivering a handful of striking sixes on the sets of Bharat.



The Zero starlet had turned to Instagram to share with her fans and followers that there isn’t anything in the world that the actor cannot excel at.

The actor on the sets of her upcoming film Bharat alongside Salman Khan hit a number of impressive sixes while jokingly putting forth a request for the Indian team captain Virat Kohli via fellow actor Anushka Sharma, to consider her for the approaching World Cup.

“Pack up ke baad #bharat sets as the World Cup nears @anushkasharma perhaps u could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team some room for improvement in my swing, but over all not a bad all rounder,” read her caption.







