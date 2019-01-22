Be an obedient puppy: Shahid Kapoor's advice to lead a happy married life

Famed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a doting husband and a father of two adorable kids. His equation with wife Mira Rajput is what all married couples aspire to have.



In a recent interview with Indian magazine Filmfare, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor revealed the ultimate secret of leading a happy, blissful life after marriage.

Opening up about his own married life, Shahid revealed that you have to be obedient to your wife and listen to her.

“You discover yourself. You discover your domesticated side as a man. It is a reality. You can't get through marriage without being an obedient puppy dog sometimes. It is required. It is part of the job profile. You want to live a happy life, you have to listen to your wife without a doubt,” said Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, on August 5, 2018, welcomed their second child after daughter Misha, son Zain Kapoor.

A few weeks later, Shahid and Mira officially introduced Zain to their fans as they posted an adorably cute picture of Zain Kapoor on social media.

On the professional front, Shahid is all set to start filming for Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

The movie will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed Arjun Reddy and the film received critical and commercial success.