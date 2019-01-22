Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s response on being called Sara Ali Khan by the paparazzi

Pitted against each other quite often, newbies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are said to be the debutants of the year.



Apart from both of the actresses being star kids, they are often compared to each other performance-wise.

However, it is said that Sara Ali Khan has been successful in creating more buzz than Janhvi.

So it doesn't come as a surprise when Janhvi was called by Sara's name once.

At a recent event, the ‘Dhadak’ actress was mistakenly called Sara ji by the media persons. She had gone for the shooting of an episode of Neha Dhupia’s show ‘BFFs with Vogue Season 3’ with sister Khushi Kapoor.

It happened when the actress came out of her vanity and the paparazzi suddenly started addressing her as Sara.

Janhvi however did not lose her cool and gave a befitting reply to the media persons. She said that they called her with Sara’s name deliberately.

The star kid also went on to pose for the media persons later on.

Janhvi and Sara made their debuts at around the same time. While Janhvi Kapoor started in Bollywood with the film Dhadak which was released on July 20, 2018, Sara made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara also went on to star in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster hit Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film did extremely well at the box office and was considered to be one of the greatest hits of the year 2018

