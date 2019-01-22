Did Sara Ali Khan wish Kareena to become her stepmother?

MUMBAI: Bollywood's emerging actress Sara Ali Khan, who reigns in the hearts of millions with her charismatic personality, shared sweet words about her relationship with her stepmother and actor Kareena Kapoor.

Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is just two films old, but has millions of fans because of her down to earth personality and exceptional fashion sense. Sara Ali Khan is such a big fan of Kareena Kapoor that people tell her she may have willed her into her life as a stepmother.

In her recent interview Sara opened up herfriendship with stepmom Kareena Kapoor, revealing that people even tell her she willed it to happen because "I was such a big fan of Poo."

During an interview, Sara had the most hilarious reaction when she was told she has Poo as her stepmom, asking the interviewer to repeat the phrase that 'Poo is your stepmother.' "Can you imagine! Say that again!...Yaa!! I do," she says with a big laugh. "Admirers tell me you have willed this to happen. You have been such a die hard fan of Bollywood's charming actor Kareena Kapoor Khan that you have willed her into your life and this is what you get," she said in the interview.

Kareena is the second wife of Saif Ali Khan. He married Kareena in 2012 and has a son, Taimur, with her. Sara's father was married to actor Amrita Singh for 13 years until 2004.

Earlier in Koffee With Karan, daughter and father appeared together and talked about their modern family, sharing how they interact with each other. "Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable," she said.



Sara recently started her Bollywood journey with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and stared in her next film, Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

Both the movies did well at the box office, but Simmba emerged as a blockbuster, making Rs 350 crore at the box office.

