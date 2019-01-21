Esha Deol announces her second pregnancy

MUMBAI: Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are all set to welcome their second children, the Bollywood actress announced on social media on Monday.



Esha who married to Bharat in December 2012, welcomed a baby girl Radhya in 2017.

The actress shared and adorable picture of daughter Radhya to make the pregnancy announcement. She writes on Instagram with the photo, 'I'm being promoted to big sister' to reveal her second pregnancy.

Esha has started receiving congratulatory messages from friends and fans on her post.

