Boney Kapoor irked by Sara Ali Khan creating more buzz than Jahnvi

Bollywood star kids Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor having made their debuts in the industry at around the same time, have at numerous points been weighed against the other with the former managing to captivate hearts more swiftly than the latter.



Keeping this perpetual comparison hovering around them in mind with the 25-year-old Simmba actor scoring more endorsement deals and television appearances than her counterpart 21-year-old Dhadak starlet, Boney Kapoor appears to be irked by this.

In circulating reports, Boney Kapoor is said to be displeased with Jahnvi’s PR team as he thinks the actor is not garnering enough eyeballs from around the world.

Daughter of the late veteran star Sridevi was also questioned about the continuous comparisons and whether Sara’s success gets to her, to which she responded saying it only drives her to do better.

Earlier in an interview Cosmopolitan the actor was asked again whether it gets challenging to uphold a public persona to which she said: “I guess, it does. At any given point of time, people are always telling you how they want you to be, or how you should behave. But, to me, what's most important is to ensure I don't lose my fabric and preserve that sense of self.”

"I just had to better myself, in terms of my skill set. I don’t think anything matters other than your work. Although there is a lot of judgment out there, sometimes, I get petrified thinking about it, but I'm just trying to keep it together and stick to who I am," she added.