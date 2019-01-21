New wedding picture shows Nick blowing a kiss to Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s nuptials, one of the most talked-about weddings in 2018, continue to make it to the headlines even after a month.

While, unseen pictures from the royal Jodhpur wedding keep making their way to the internet taking everyone by awe, a new photo has emerged from photo from the couple’s mehndi ceremony.

In the picture, Nick can be seen blowing a kiss to wifey Priyanka in the most adorable way while she just can’t stop blushing.

Another picture has PC and Nick sitting together and smiling.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 in traditional Indian and western ceremonies.

Sharing first pictures from the wedding, Nick had earlier said, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”



