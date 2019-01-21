Pakistan can win World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik

CAPE TOWN: All-rounder Shoaib Malik believes that Pakistan have a "very good chance" to win the 2019 World Cup, which would be played in England and Wales.

Malik said that it will only be possible if the team performs well in cricket's marquee tournament against the rest of the world.

"I feel we have a very good chance to win the tournament. But then having a 'good chance' doesn't mean much. How we play each game and how we perform against the rest of the world will define how far we go," Malik told Sky Sports.



He further said that Pakistan have the ability to win the World Cup hands-down, adding that "abilities don't win you anything, performances do."

Malik further said he is personally looking to make the World Cup 2019 memorable.



According to the 36-year-old all-rounder, Pakistan capabilities include having top ODI bowlers and batsmen in their line-up, adding: "personally I'm looking forward to a memorable World Cup 2019."

Pakistan's World Cup victory in the One-Day International (ODI) format came in the year 1992 but the all-rounder feels his side has the ability to win the tournament this year.

Pakistan will start World Cup campaign against the West Indies on May 31. They will later take on hosts England and will clash against India on June 16.

