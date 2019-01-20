Three legends, one picture: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma meet Roger Federer

After India and Australia’s ODI series, cricket champ Virat Kohli and Bollywood megastar Anushka Sharma had a radiant day with tennis legend Roger Federer bringing three legends from their respective fields together.



Subsequent to India’s victory against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli and wife Anushka headed over to watch Roger Federer play against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

While the crowd-favorite couple rejoiced the sunny day on the bleachers, rooting for the tennis champ, they also got a chance to click a picture with him, bringing together three iconic figures from their particular divisions.

"What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohli had posted on Twitter.

On the other hand, the official Twitter handle of the Australian Open also didn’t let go of the chance to snap the celebrated trio, captioning it: “Three legends, one photo.”





