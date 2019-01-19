Priyanka Chopra launches YouTube original ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing'

After globetrotting and honeymooning around the world, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra returned to her house in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas.



The dusky beauty announced she will be launching her first digital venture, a YouTube original show named If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

In the show, Priyanka will interact with her peers, trailblazers, achievers and friends to ask them the one thing which made them what they are today.

The ‘Sky is Pink’ starlet made the announcement on social media saying, “With this #10yearchallengetaking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.

So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing.

Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."

Introducing her first guest, US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles, the 36-year-old actor said, “I have an amazing guest, a young girl who I admire tremendously. She is not only a world champion athlete but also multiple Olympic medal winner. She packs a punch, what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything.”









