Fri Jan 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

Pakistan Army responds befittingly to unprovoked firing along LoC, three Indian soldiers killed

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kuiratta and Kotkhetera sectors along LOC targeting civil population.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts.

There are confirmed reports of three Indian soldiers killed and two injured besides damage to Indian post.

