Fact check: Liquor bar at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Punjab government has denied the media reports claiming that the permission has been granted to sell liquor at the Lahore airport.



Chief Spokesperson of Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a video statement late Thursday clarified that a section of local media wrongly reported that the provincial government has granted a license to a company to sell liquor at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Stating the facts, the spokesperson said an under-construction five-star hotel near the airport sought permission, which was duly granted after all the legal requirements were fulfilled.

This is not something new and all the major hotels in the country are permitted under the laws, Gill said.

Furthermore, the airports in the country are managed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Punjab government has no control over the Lahore airport so the question of awarding any such license does not arise.