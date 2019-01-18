Unseen video from Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's wedding

In spite of the Ambani wedding getting wrapped up in December, the talks of the event of year are nowhere close to an end.



In the latest sneak peek from inside the Ambani-Piramal nuptials, the radiating bride, Isha Ambani can be seen descending the staircase and walking down the aisle accompanied her brother Akash and Anant and his rumored girlfriend Radhika Merchant.

In the unseen footage, Radhika, who had actively been a part of all the family functions, was spotted holding hands with the bride along with Akash’s girlfriend Shloka Mehta as the siblings accompanied the bride walk down the aisle under the florid sheet.

After Isha’s wedding, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash is the next in line to walk down the aisle.



