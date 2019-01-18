Priyanka Chopra to make maiden appearance as Mrs. Jonas on Ellen Degeneres show

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra made her debut appearance on the famed international talk show The Ellen Degeneres Show back in year 2016. After two years, the ‘Quantico’ actress will be seen gracing the show in what will be her first appearance as Mrs. Jonas after she tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas.

The actress will talk about her upcoming Hollywood film ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’

According to reports, the global beauty will be shooting for the show on January 30, 2019.

‘Isn’t It Romantic’ is Priyanka’s third Hollywood venture. It stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in pivotal roles.

The movie chronicles the life of a young girl fighting body-shaming. Priyanka will be seen essaying the role of the girl’s yoga ambassador named Isabella.

The film is set to hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day (February 14).