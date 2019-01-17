Reduction in private school fees: SC issues detailed verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued detailed verdict of a case pertaining to reduction of private school fees.

On December 13, a three-judge bench of the apex court had ordered 20 percent decrease in the fee being charged by all the private schools all over the country and ordered them to return the 50 percent fee being charged in the summer vocation.

According to the detailed verdict, the court orders would be applicable to all those private schools charging more than Rs5,000 a month.



The judgement stated that fee reduction would not affect scholarships and other facilities nor would school owners cut the salaries of teachers, according to Geo News.

The verdict also stated that notices would be issued to schools who sent contemptuous letters to parents about Supreme Court orders.

The order asked the schools to explain why shouldn't contempt of court proceeding be initiated against them.











