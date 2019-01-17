close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Reduction in private school fees: SC issues detailed verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued detailed verdict  of a case pertaining to reduction of private school fees.

On December  13, a three-judge bench of the apex court had  ordered 20 percent decrease in the fee being charged by all the private schools all over the country and ordered them to return the 50 percent fee being charged in the summer vocation.

According to the detailed verdict, the court orders would be applicable  to all those private schools charging more than Rs5,000 a month.

The judgement stated that fee reduction would not affect scholarships  and other facilities  nor would school owners  cut the salaries of teachers, according to Geo News.

The verdict also stated that notices would be issued to schools who  sent contemptuous  letters to parents about Supreme Court orders.

The order asked the schools to explain why shouldn't   contempt of court proceeding  be initiated against them.




