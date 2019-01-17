'The Accidental Prime Minister' gets a green signal from Pakistan

Bollywood’s latest film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ starring Anupam Kher, that was obstructed from getting screened in Pakistani cinemas has now been given a green signal.



According to IANS citing the chief of Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Danyal Gilani on Thursday revealed that the film centered around the term served by India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been cleared for release on this side of the border following the myriad of challenges that Bollywood releases encounter when looking to reach audiences in Pakistan.

“The film has been cleared with minor excisions,” Gilani told IANS.

The film’s presenter Pen’s official, Jayantilal Gada expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the clearance stating: “PEN Studios is happy to announce that our one-of-a-kind political film, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, has got a green signal from Pakistan. Pakistani movie-goers will be able to enjoy the film. I always admired Imran Khan as a brave cricketer, and now I respect him as a Prime Minister too.”

He went on to add: “I am also thankful to Pakistan’s Censor Board chairman for approving our film.”

