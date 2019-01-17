Anil Kapoor 'humbled and inspired' after meeting PM Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting with a Bollywood delegation comprising of some of the industry’s most prominent names has now held a meeting with megastar Anil Kapoor.



The news was publicized by the 62-year-old actor on Twitter as he paid accolades to the premier and expressed his gratification upon the meeting.

“I had the opportunity to meet our h'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today and I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious and I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person," Kapoor tweeted alongside a photograph with the prime minister,” read his tweet.

The No Entry actor will be appearing on the silver screens next in the upcoming Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, alongside his daughter Sonam Kapoor.