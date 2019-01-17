Javed Akhtar defends Rajkumar Hirani, calls him the most 'decent' in Bollywood

Following the sexual harassment allegations placed on Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has joined the list of celebrities who stepped forward in support of the accused.



Turning to Twitter the acclaimed the 74-year-old poet and writer revealed that the Sanju director is one of the most decent men in the Indian film industry.

“I had come to the film industry in 1965. After so many years if I am asked who are the most decent people you met in this industry over almost 5 decades, perhaps the first name that will come to my mind is RAJU HIRANI. G.B Shaw has said . “ it is too dangerous to be too good,” read his tweet.

The 3 Idiots director had landed in hot waters after a HuffPost India article revealed that one of Hirani’s female assistants had claimed to have been sexually abused multiple times by the filmmaker over the span of six months.

Subsequent to him landing in the #MeToo storm, Hirani has refuted the allegations with numerous names from the industry coming forward in his defense including Arshad Warsi, Boney Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Dia Mirza, and Sharman Joshi.



