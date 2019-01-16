close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 16, 2019

Bollywood celebs carouse the night away as Sidharth Malhotra turns 34

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 16, 2019

Marking his 34th birthday, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand star-studded party attended by numerous of the industry’s luminaries on Tuesday night.

Bollywood stalwarts took to the Malhotra residence in Mumbai in full style looking their most fashionable, adding immense glitz and glamour to the Student of the Year actor’s special day.

Amongst the stars that attended the birthday bash were actors Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Aditya Roy Kapur.


Mira Rajput.
Sonakshi Sinha.
Jacqueline Fernandez.
Kriti Sanon.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.
Karan Johar.


