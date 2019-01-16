‘It’s a boy’ for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

2019 started on a good year for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as they announced they will be welcoming their fourth child through surrogacy recently.



In a recent revelation, the Kardashian queen has confirmed that she is in fact having a boy.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s show titled ‘Watch What Happens Live’ along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian; this is what Kim said, when she was asked if she is expecting another baby: "We are!"

She further spoke about how she let the secret out during the recent Christmas party. Kim added, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Responding to a question regarding the gender of the baby, Kim said, “It’s a boy!”

Kim and Kanye are parents to daughter North (5), son Saint (3) and daughter Chicago (1). Chicago was welcomed last year via surrogacy as well.



Meanwhile, a source had earlier revealed that Kim and Kanye’s forthcoming bundle of joy is due to arrive sometime in May.

"The surrogate is well into the pregnancy and she is due in May and everything looks good,” it said.