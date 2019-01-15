WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan dancing at a birthday party is melting hearts on internet

Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has everyone’s eyes set on his every move, with his pictures and videos going viral within a matter of seconds.



The little Nawab was recently captured on video attending a birthday bash along with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu) and Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha.

Taimur’s adorable pictures had the four-year-old smiling and waving to the cameras. In one of the videos we also see Kareena Kapoor, asking him to shake a leg as she leads him on.

Taimur was clad in military green shirt that he paired with jeans and booties.



The clip shows mommy Kareena keeping a watchful eye over her baby and encouraging him to follow the live action dance performance of a nursery rhyme. Also seen in the video is Inaaya staring wide-eyed as the performer dances to the music.