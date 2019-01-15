WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan dancing at a birthday party is melting hearts on internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has everyone’s eyes set on his every move, with his pictures and videos going viral within a matter of seconds.
The little Nawab was recently captured on video attending a birthday bash along with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu) and Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha.
Taimur’s adorable pictures had the four-year-old smiling and waving to the cameras. In one of the videos we also see Kareena Kapoor, asking him to shake a leg as she leads him on.
Taimur was clad in military green shirt that he paired with jeans and booties.
The clip shows mommy Kareena keeping a watchful eye over her baby and encouraging him to follow the live action dance performance of a nursery rhyme. Also seen in the video is Inaaya staring wide-eyed as the performer dances to the music.
