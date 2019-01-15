close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2019

WATCH: Taimur Ali Khan dancing at a birthday party is melting hearts on internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

Star kid Taimur Ali Khan has everyone’s eyes set on his every move, with his pictures and videos going viral within a matter of seconds.

The little Nawab was recently captured on video attending a birthday bash along with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khemu (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu) and Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha.

Taimur’s adorable pictures had the four-year-old smiling and waving to the cameras. In one of the videos we also see Kareena Kapoor, asking him to shake a leg as she leads him on.

Taimur was clad in military green shirt that he paired with jeans and booties.

The clip shows mommy Kareena keeping a watchful eye over her baby and encouraging him to follow the live action dance performance of a nursery rhyme. Also seen in the video is Inaaya staring wide-eyed as the performer dances to the music.

