Ranveer, Deepika will not change their surnames post-marriage

News revolving around Bollywood’s most sought-after couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh refuses to die down even after two months of their marriage.



Speculations regarding whether Deepika is considering of adding ‘Singh’ to her name were addressed recently and if Ranveer is also thinking about it, amidst rumours of the actress changing her surname just like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others after marriage.

It all started when Deepika joked about Ranveer changing his name after marriage in an interview with Filmfare.

However, it is not actually the case.

According to Hindustan Times, when the ‘Padmaavat’ starlet was asked if she is considering of changing her name, she replied, “It’s not true. In fact after that interview I realised that it’s a conversation that Ranveer and I have never even had. So we haven’t been like ‘oh so do you think you need to change your surname?’ That (chat about it in an interview) was of course a joke of sorts. It has never crossed either of our minds.”

She added, “When I was asked I was like ‘oh, we haven’t even thought about it.’ Maybe, because it’s not important. Also, I’ve worked extremely hard to create my identity and so has he. So my question is, ‘why would he have to do that?’ I think what people see of us is a very miniscule part of our entire being and existence. But at the core of it, we are very alike.”

The couple tied the knot on 14 and 15 November in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies by the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.