Zardari says he does not want to see Maryam Nawaz in jail

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he does not want to see Maryam Nawaz in jails.



Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari said, “I do not want to see Maryam Nawaz and others who are anyone’s daughter and sisters.”

Asif Zardari said, “National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman should come in the parliament. Time has come to ask NAB chief to come here.”

