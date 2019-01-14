close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 14, 2019

Zardari says he does not want to see Maryam Nawaz in jail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that he does not want to see Maryam Nawaz in jails.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari said, “I do not want to see Maryam Nawaz and others who are anyone’s daughter and sisters.”

Asif Zardari said, “National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman should come in the parliament. Time has come to ask NAB chief to come here.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan