‘Wink Girl’ Priya Prakash wanted to be part of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Simmba'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became internet sensation with her iconic ‘wink’ song, has said that she wanted to be part of Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’.



Priya Prakash was interacting with media at trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Sridevi Bungalow' on Sunday.

She said, “I wanted to be part of Simmba”, Bollywood blockbuster which has collected over 200 crore since its release on December 28 last year.

Priya’s name was associated with Ranveer Singh for 'Simmba' but Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, was finally cast as the lead actress.

Priya added that she is a great fan of Ranveer Singh.

Besides Priya Prakash, 'Sridevi Bungalow' also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee. It is directed by Prasanth Mambully.