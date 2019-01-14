VIRAL: Ranveer Singh’s rapping skills in ‘Apna Time Aayega’ will bowl you over

Starring Ranveer Singh as the ultimate king of the streets, ‘Gully Boy’ released its highly anticipated song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ projecting the actor’s mesmerising rapper skills.



The song gives an insight into Ranveer Singh’s passion for rapping. Channelling his commendable hidden talent, the music video takes you on a roller coaster ride of the character’s struggles and journey to fame.

Having a catchy tune, the energy of 'Apna Time Aayega' takes it to another level.

‘Gully Boy’ has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of an underdog rapper from the streets of Mumbai who gains immense fame in home-grown rap and hip hop.



Ranveer’s rapper avatar is being hailed a lot by netizens lately with Asli Hip Hop going viral earlier within days of release.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar 'Gully Boy' also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and will hit cinemas on February 14.