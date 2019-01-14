Ranveer refutes Deepika’s claims that he flirted with her while already in a relationship

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in the news ever since they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.



The couple are often seen giving interviews to various publications and channels especially after they got married.

In one of the interviews given by Deepika, the ‘Padmaavat’ starlet had revealed, “I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it's nobody's business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, 'You are flirting with me.'"

Her statement had received immense flak by people who criticised Ranveer for playing with the feelings of two women.

On the other hand, speaking about the matter, Ranveer Singh came forth rubbishing Deepika’s claims, during an interview with a famous film magazine recently.

"She talks rubbish. If I had turned it on, you would have known about it," the 33-year-old actor said.

Deepika and Ranveer reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Ram Leel'a. After dating each other for a good six years, the couple said their vows in November.

At an event last month, Ranveer said that marriage was the "best thing that has ever happened" to him. "Marriage is like the best thing that has ever happened to me. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, it's like I'm invincible. You know in those superhero movies, you know that moment when the suit comes on. I feel like marriage has done that to me."