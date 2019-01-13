India vs Australia: Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action

DUBAI: India’s Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.



The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action.

Rayudu’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.