Ranveer Singh on exes Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif attending his wedding

With relationships and friendships and breakups all mingled into one big mess in B-Town, social gathering are expected to take awkward turns. However, Ranveer Singh has religiously managed to stay in the good books of all stalwarts.



During an interview on Famously Filmfare, the 33-year-old Simmba star revealed how exes gracing his wedding reception in Mumbai with Deepika Padukone was something that meant a lot for him.

Speaking about how Anushka Sharma, who he briefly dated during the filming process of Band Baaja Baarat, as well as Katrina Kaif who had been with Deepika’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer stated: “They weren't there for the sake of it. They were there to wish us well, which was a really lovely gesture. It was very significant & special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did."