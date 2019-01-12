Will not travel with Pandya, Rahul in team bus with my daughter, wife: Harbhajan

India spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for “tarnishing the image of the game and those who play it.”



The veteran was responding to suspension of the duo for making misogynistic and sexist comments on popular Indian Talkshow ‘Koffee With Karan.”

The show was pulled after the comments by the cricketers sparked an online outrage.

Indian cricket board BCCI swung into action and suspended the cricketers from playing all forms of cricket.

Joining the outrage, Harbhajan said that he won't be comfortable having Pandya and Rahul around his wife and daughter.

"I will not travel with these two guys in the bus if my daughter or my wife are travelling in the team bus with me. How would they feel? You are looking at women in only one angle and that is not right," Harbhajan told India Today.

Harbhajan also said that Pandya and Rahul's comments have put every cricketer's reputation on the line.

"We don't talk about all this even with our friends and they were talking on public television. Now people might think was Harbhajan Singh like this, was Anil Kumble like this and was Sachin Tendulkar..." Harbhajan added.

"Pandya has been in the team for how long to talk of the team culture in the manner he did," Harbhajan said. "I think this is the way to go," the 38-year-old said, when asked about the suspension.

"The BCCI did the right thing, and this is also the way forward. This was expected and I am not surprised," the off-spinner, who has over 400 Test wickets, said.

Pandya had bragged about his success with women and made other sexual remarks during a chat show broadcast last Sunday.

Although he tendered an apology, this could not stop the cricket board from suspending him and recalling him from Australia.