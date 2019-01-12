close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
Sports

AFP
January 12, 2019

Australia beat India by 34 runs in ODI

Sports

AFP
Sat, Jan 12, 2019

Sydney: Australia beat India by 34 runs in the first one-day international in Sydney on Saturday.

The Australians made 288 for five off their 50 overs after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Rohit Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a brave effort to keep India in the contest, while Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia.

