Javed Akhtar: Pakistani dramas should air on Indian TV channels

Renowned Indian poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has said that Pakistani drama serials should air on Indian television and that restricting art in the name of culture damage wrong, in both India and Pakistan.

Lauding Pakistani dramas and the quality of the content here, Akhtar said, “This is all wrong, there shouldn’t be any such talks coming from here, neither from there, as well. There are so many good serials which come from there (Pakistan) and they should be able to telecast here but they don’t, and our good programmes should be able to telecast there, and why should not they telecast over there and which culture is getting damaged? Neither their’s, nor our culture could get damaged.”

He added, “These are just talks and people keep on jabbering about something or the other, someone does not want Ghulam Ali to come to India, and people from Pakistan keep on saying something else, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle haven’t been able to go to Pakistan.”

Akhtar went on to say, “In India, people don’t want Pakistani artistes, this is all wrong. As far as art and culture is concerned, whether people from Pakistan or from India, every avenue and path should be open for it.”