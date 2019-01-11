Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 11, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 10, 2019
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
This is a fun-loving day once again. Enjoy good times with others. However, guard against making important decisions. Just keep things light.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
Socialize at home and enjoy lighthearted company with family members. Do not make important decisions about your home or family today. Just coast.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
This is an upbeat, optimistic day. Get out and enjoy yourself. Choose social situations with lighthearted conversation, especially with neighbors and siblings. (It’s a poor day to sign contracts or make important decisions.)
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
Be careful in all financial matters today. Don’t spend money on anything other than food. This is not a good day to start work or initiate any kind of money deal.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a fun-loving, social day. You are very much in touch with your creative energy and artistic talents. Find ways to express these; however, don’t spend money today except on food.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings if you have a chance to find it today, because you will prefer to withdraw from the busyness of everything around you. It’s a good day for some peace and quiet.
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
A confidential discussion with a female acquaintance could be important for you today. (People are open and frank.) Nevertheless, don’t agree to anything important – not until tomorrow.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
People notice you today, and they might know information about your financial arrangements or something you share or own with someone else. This is a poor day to make important decisions. Be cool.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Do what you can to delight in a sense of adventure. You’ll love to learn something new, because your imagination is heightened. Talk to people from other countries and different backgrounds.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Others are prepared to help you today; nevertheless, avoid important agreements, and do not promise anything. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
This is a fun-loving, social day! Get out and have some fun. Enjoy sports and playful activities with children. Romance can flourish.
PISCES
(Feb. 19-Mar 20)
Although your focus is on home and family now, you are concerned about issues at work today. Don’t make important decisions. Just attend to business as usual.
