Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 11, 2019

Your daily Horoscope for Friday, January 11, 2019

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a fun-loving day once again. Enjoy good times with others. However, guard against making important decisions. Just keep things light.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Socialize at home and enjoy lighthearted company with family members. Do not make important decisions about your home or family today. Just coast.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is an upbeat, optimistic day. Get out and enjoy yourself. Choose social situations with lighthearted conversation, especially with neighbors and siblings. (It’s a poor day to sign contracts or make important decisions.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Be careful in all financial matters today. Don’t spend money on anything other than food. This is not a good day to start work or initiate any kind of money deal.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fun-loving, social day. You are very much in touch with your creative energy and artistic talents. Find ways to express these; however, don’t spend money today except on food.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings if you have a chance to find it today, because you will prefer to withdraw from the busyness of everything around you. It’s a good day for some peace and quiet.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A confidential discussion with a female acquaintance could be important for you today. (People are open and frank.) Nevertheless, don’t agree to anything important – not until tomorrow.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you today, and they might know information about your financial arrangements or something you share or own with someone else. This is a poor day to make important decisions. Be cool.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)



Do what you can to delight in a sense of adventure. You’ll love to learn something new, because your imagination is heightened. Talk to people from other countries and different backgrounds.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Others are prepared to help you today; nevertheless, avoid important agreements, and do not promise anything. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun-loving, social day! Get out and have some fun. Enjoy sports and playful activities with children. Romance can flourish.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Although your focus is on home and family now, you are concerned about issues at work today. Don’t make important decisions. Just attend to business as usual.